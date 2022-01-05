Browns Place Baker Mayfield and Sione Takitaki on Injured Reserve, Make Other Roster Moves

The 2021 season is official over for a pair of Cleveland Browns’ players. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and linebacker Sione Takitaki were both placed on the injured reserve. Cleveland plays Cincinnati on Sunday without these two players, but made corresponding roster moves.

Mayfield’s season is officially over and will soon receive surgery for the torn labrum. A bad season that he will hope to improve from. Takitaki appeared in 14 games and had 44 tackles and five tackles that resulted in a loss. The linebacker has became a very good run stopper in the league.

Quarterback Nick Mullens was called up from the practice squad and will serve as Case Keenum’s backup. Keenum is making his second start of the season and won his only game against the Denver Broncos. Running back Dexter Williams was signed to the active roster from the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad.

Willams was then placed on the COVID-19 list. Cleveland then signed running back Artavis Pierce to the team’s practice squad. Pierce is a second year back is an un-drafted free agent that last spent time with the Chicago Bears and has one touchdown in his career.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!