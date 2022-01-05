Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    Browns Place Baker Mayfield and Sione Takitaki on Injured Reserve, Make Other Roster Moves

    Two players on the Cleveland Browns’ roster will have their seasons end early.

    The 2021 season is official over for a pair of Cleveland Browns’ players. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and linebacker Sione Takitaki were both placed on the injured reserve. Cleveland plays Cincinnati on Sunday without these two players, but made corresponding roster moves.

    Mayfield’s season is officially over and will soon receive surgery for the torn labrum. A bad season that he will hope to improve from. Takitaki appeared in 14 games and had 44 tackles and five tackles that resulted in a loss. The linebacker has became a very good run stopper in the league. 

    Quarterback Nick Mullens was called up from the practice squad and will serve as Case Keenum’s backup. Keenum is making his second start of the season and won his only game against the Denver Broncos. Running back Dexter Williams was signed to the active roster from the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad.

    Read More

    Willams was then placed on the COVID-19 list. Cleveland then signed running back Artavis Pierce to the team’s practice squad. Pierce is a second year back is an un-drafted free agent that last spent time with the Chicago Bears and has one touchdown in his career.

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

    Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

    Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

    Dec 25, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Place Baker Mayfield and Sione Takitaki on Injured Reserve, Make Other Roster Moves

    22 seconds ago
    For Pete's Sake
    Podcasts

    For Pete's Sake - Browns, Steelers Awful Rematch

    27 minutes ago
    DE98922C-91ED-464B-AD21-8CE61602DBEC
    News

    Bengals Joe Burrow to sit out Against Browns, Joe Mixon Placed on COVID-19 List

    3 hours ago
    0DDCD36D-BB7F-4BD7-AC50-D9592A3E5220
    News

    Browns Safeties to Return to Practice, Others Join Baker Mayfield as Non-Participant

    4 hours ago
    E03812C5-079A-478B-9CC8-62ABB10FC3C8
    News

    Browns Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio Awarded Local PFWA Honors

    4 hours ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    4 Thoughts on Meaningless Loss to Steelers

    21 hours ago
    493C0675-EE8C-4B99-B0E5-F4BBB96D032A
    News

    Browns Place RB D’Ernest Johnson on COVID-19 List

    23 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) lands awkwardly on his injured left shoulder as he is brought down by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 6
    News

    Baker Mayfield Out Final Game, Getting Surgery As Soon As Possible

    Jan 4, 2022