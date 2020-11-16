Browns Place FB Andy Janovich On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns placed fullback Andy Janovich on their Reserve/COVID-19 list after the team had to shut down the facility on Monday due to a positive test. For the second time in a couple days, they had to do contact tracing as the player self isolated and they found the extent of the damage.

The Browns cannot discuss a player's medical situation, only refer to their roster designation. Unless Janovich comes out and says he is the one who tested positive, it will be inferred.

So at this point, it's unclear if Janovich was the positive test or if he was considered a close contact. The team has not commented on the situation other than to note Janovich was being played on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The good news is the timing of the positive test would not prevent close contacts from playing unless they were to test positive themselves. They could return to the team before the end of the week before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

For now, as was the case with Chris Hubbard on Friday, the hope is that whoever would be infected has the best possible outcome for their health, so beyond the football field, they can simply continue to be there for their loved ones.

Obviously if Janovich is not a close contact, he is going to be out against the Eagles. The Browns can use tight ends in place of him, but if they want another fullback, they could promote Johnny Stanton from the practice squad. He is for all intents and purposes the backup fullback.