    January 4, 2022
    Browns Place RB D’Ernest Johnson on COVID-19 List

    The Cleveland Browns running back will likely miss the final game of the season on the COVID-19 list.


    Cleveland Browns will likely be without running back D’Ernest Johnson in their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The backup running back tested positive just a day after the Browns played the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

    Things will get interesting against the Bengals as Nick Chubb is dealing with a rib injury that could keep him idle, it is a bit early to know. Kareem Hunt has not played in weeks, but could be back for the regular season finale after being questionable yesterday against the Steelers. Hunt did not play against the Steelers, but being questionable is a step in the right direction.

    Johnson is enjoying his best year as a pro and is seeing success as a third-string running back. Johnson has 411 yards on the season and is carrying the football at 5.5 yards a carry. Following this season Johnson is going to be a restricted free agent, so he very well could end up elsewhere with an expanded role. An expanded role could bode well for a player that has stepped up every time the Browns have needed him to.

    For now, he will likely finish the season on the COVID-19 list. The mandatory five days of being out would carry him into Sunday, so playing against the Bengals won’t be an option for Johnson.

