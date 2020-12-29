Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Cleveland Browns Place Andrew Sendejo and Harrison Bryant On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns placed two key players on the reserve Covid 19 list Tuesday afternoon.
The team has announced that two new players have been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Safety Andrew Sendejo and tight end Harrison Bryant were added to the list Tuesday, late afternoon.

It is unclear if these are positive tests, or close contacts. If they are close contacts and they continue to test negative, they could play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. A positive test would keep them out this weekend and next perhaps, if Cleveland advanced to the wild card round.

Through the ups and downs of Andrew Sendejo this year, he has done one thing and that is know what the defensive plan is. Sendejo is top five on the team and tackles and seems to often be around the ball. There is optimism that Ronnie Harrison could return this week, so that could help on the back end. The loss of Sendejo would be felt the most out of the two, a defensive backfield that has struggled all season.

Rookie Harrison Bryant will be felt as a loss, but one that can be made up for. Increased snaps for David Njoku and Stephen Carlson could very well make up for the loss of Bryant. The most utilized tight end has always been Austin Hooper in terms of catching passes.

This comes at an unfortunate time for the Browns, who will be playing for a postseason birth this weekend. Best case scenario for Cleveland is that they are indeed close contacts and continue to test negative leading up to Sunday. 

