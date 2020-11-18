SI.com
Browns Place OT Jack Conklin, K Cody Parkey, LS Charley Hughlett on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that they are placing their starting right tackle Jack Conklin, kicker Cody Parkey and long snapper Charley Hughlett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jake Trotter of ESPN has reported that this is as a result of a positive test to a non-staff and they were classified as close contacts.

Because they are close contacts, they could test negative and be able to play on Sunday, but will miss the next few days of practice.

The Browns do have a kicker on the practice squad in Matthew McCrane. They have protected him on a weekly basis to ensure no one else could poach him. So if Parkey is unable to play Sunday, McCrane will kick for the Browns.

The emergency long snapper may be Stephen Carlson. He does have experience as a snapper and the Browns have had him snap in practice on occasion.

The bigger potential issue is Conklin. Chris Hubbard was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday, so it's likely he will not be available this week. In that scenario, the Browns may need to have Kendall Lamm as their right tackle. They could also elevate Alex Taylor from the practice squad, but Lamm would be more likely to play given his experience at that position and the NFL in general.

The facility has not been closed and the Browns organization plans to operate as normal with practice, but are taking every precaution in terms of observing protocols. 

The Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and hope that this proves simply precautionary and those players will be able to play, but have to prepare in case they are not.

