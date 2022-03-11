Skip to main content

Browns plan to tender running back D’Ernest Johnson

Cleveland Browns will place a tender on the third-string running back.

Cleveland Browns will try to keep third-string running back D’Ernest Johnson around a bit longer. The team will be placing a tender on the running back, per Pro Football Talk.

A third string running back, but not one that comes around often. Johnson had a pair of games last year with at least 100 yards rushing and runs as hard as anyone you will find.

Though Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are ahead on the depth chart, there is a path to keeping Johnson. Browns will have another solid running back to change pace with.

What round the tender will be is yet to be seen. But with Johnson being a restricted free agent, if he signs elsewhere, the Browns will get a chance to match it.

At times it’s looked like Johnson wouldn’t stick around Cleveland, there is teams that could use him as a primary running back. Now the Browns have a chance to match any offer he receives.

