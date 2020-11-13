SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Browns Player Tests Positive For COVID-19, Facility Closed Down

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have announced their first positive COVID-19 case for a player this season.

The team released the following statement:

“Earlier this morning, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player’s test results have come back positive for COVID-19. The individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed this morning while contact tracing is being conducted. The team will continue to hold meetings remotely (part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol) and will consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

Until the player either announces that they've tested positive or it becomes clear because they aren't playing, it's difficult to know just how much of an impact this will have on the team. The team's priority right now is simply to do everything they can to make sure no one else has it or contracts it.

Beyond the team concern, it's simply about hoping that whichever player has the virus has the best possible outcome in their recovery, which goes beyond the game of football. A handful of players in the NFL have reported symptoms and have had lingering effects that have caused them to miss a significant amount of time this season.

To the Browns credit, they were able to avoid having a positive test until week 10, save for when they had a rash of false positives that were quickly corrected. The diligence of the Browns players and coaches when it comes to COVID-19 has been one important reason for their success this season.

The team has confirmed it's not a false positive and the player will be forced to sit out against the Houston Texans, which is still set to take place Sunday. Currently, the team is conducting contact tracing to determine who else might be at risk and if they would also need to miss the game. 

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns Face a Familiar Face on Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will go up against one of their past head coaches, one that seen some success while in Orange and brown.

BrandonLittle

Browns Talked to Falcons About Takk McKinley, Put in Waiver Claim

The Cincinnati Bengals were awarded pass rusher Takkarist McKinley from waivers, but there is reporting that the Cleveland Browns not only put in a claim, but talked to the Atlanta Falcons about a potential deal to acquire McKinley.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Texans Missing Key Contributors as Browns Have Full Practice

Thursday, the Cleveland Browns had everyone at practice while the Houston Texans continue to be missing a few key contributors, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Pete Smith

How the Browns Beat the Texans

The Cleveland Browns host the Houston Texans in the first game coming off of their bye week. A win would move them to 6-3 and increase their chances to make the postseason. How they do it.

Pete Smith

Potential Breakout Players For Cleveland Browns Second Half Of 2020 Season

A look at some potential breakout candidates in the second half of the season to help the Cleveland Browns toward the playoffs.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns 2021 Mock Draft, Vol. 1

With the Cleveland Browns coming off a bye week, halfway through the season, it's a good time to start peeking ahead at what they might add in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Mid-Season Positional Review: Tight End

The Cleveland Browns are currently 5-3 and are halfway through the season. Exiting the bye week, it is perfect timing to evaluate the tight end group.

Shawn Stevenson

Texans the Opponent, But Sunday is About the Browns

Coming off of their bye week, the Houston Texans are the first opponent the Cleveland Browns will face entering the second half of the season, but this game is entirely about the Browns.

Pete Smith

Where Are The Browns Going? What Do They Need To Get There?

Coming out of the bye week, the Cleveland Browns are certainly better than in previous years, but their holes are obvious and their path to improve may involve some significant changes, particularly on defense.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Browns Sign DB Stephen Denmark, C Javon Patterson to Practice Squad, Release C Evan Brown, CB Prince Smith

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced multiple roster moves relating to their practice squad, signing Stephen Denmark and Javon Patterson, releasing Evan Brown and Prince Smith. They also moved Ryan Switzer to the injured list.

Pete Smith