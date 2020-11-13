Browns Player Tests Positive For COVID-19, Facility Closed Down

The Cleveland Browns have announced their first positive COVID-19 case for a player this season.

The team released the following statement:

“Earlier this morning, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player’s test results have come back positive for COVID-19. The individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed this morning while contact tracing is being conducted. The team will continue to hold meetings remotely (part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol) and will consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

Until the player either announces that they've tested positive or it becomes clear because they aren't playing, it's difficult to know just how much of an impact this will have on the team. The team's priority right now is simply to do everything they can to make sure no one else has it or contracts it.

Beyond the team concern, it's simply about hoping that whichever player has the virus has the best possible outcome in their recovery, which goes beyond the game of football. A handful of players in the NFL have reported symptoms and have had lingering effects that have caused them to miss a significant amount of time this season.

To the Browns credit, they were able to avoid having a positive test until week 10, save for when they had a rash of false positives that were quickly corrected. The diligence of the Browns players and coaches when it comes to COVID-19 has been one important reason for their success this season.

The team has confirmed it's not a false positive and the player will be forced to sit out against the Houston Texans, which is still set to take place Sunday. Currently, the team is conducting contact tracing to determine who else might be at risk and if they would also need to miss the game.