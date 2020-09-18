SI.com
Stefanski: "It's Possible" Browns See Several Players Return For Game Against Washington

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns head coach talked to the media on Friday after the victory against the Cincinnati Bengals and he mentioned the possibility that several players could return to practice on Monday.

That could include linebacker Mack Wilson (knee), cornere Greedy Williams (shoulder) and corner Kevin Johnson (liver). 

Given the way the schedule fell, this isn't terribly surprising. Having made it through the two games in 11 days, the Browns have 10 days to prepare for the Washington Football Outfit, which includes recovery from various injuries. In was unlikely those players would return and it was surprising to see Jedrick Wills play after leaving the game against the Baltimore Ravens with what is being described as an injured shin.

The Browns were also without Olivier Vernon (abdomen) and Jack Conklin was active but did not play against the Bengals. Stefanski had no update on Adrian Clayborn's injured hip and he is undergoing further testing.

Greedy Williams has been described as "truly day to day" for what seems like a month and the Browns could use the additional help in the secondary. It would free up Terrance Mitchell to play in a few different roles. Kevin Johnson, should he be able to play would be a huge upgrade in the slot, where the Browns have been getting torched through two games.

Mack Wilson's return becomes important because the Browns were on their third string weak side linebacker in Malcolm Smith. Jacob Phillips was out and there hasn't been much detail regarding his knee injury after he posted a picture of a massive cast on his leg. He hasn't been placed on injured reserve, which would only require him to miss three weeks, but would free up a roster spot.

