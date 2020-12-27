Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Multiple Browns’ Players React To COVID-19 List News

Members of the Cleveland Browns took to social media for some reactions following the news of close contacts.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns will be without their top three wideouts against the New York Jets tomorrow, as well as a fourth. If any team is fit to work without much at the wideout position it is the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland has the talent at tight end and utilizes it correctly, giving them a chance to work with wide receiver limitations.

Multiple Browns players immediately reacted to finding out they would not be playing Sunday, the teams three wideouts missing. They all are rightly frustrated, it just comes with the competing nature of playing a sport at the highest of levels.

Jarvis Landry maybe most frustrating for, he is going to miss his first game in his career against the Jets. Landry is in his seventh season and has fought to never miss an outing through numerous injury’s.

Younger players like Higgins and Peoples-Jones have made an imprint on this offense and Higgins has possibly been the teams best wideout over the stretch run. Not playing, equals missing out on game checks. That too, is something to be frustrated about considering it is there job after all.

Marked as close contacts, it’s not yet known if these players could test positive in the near future. The NFL has these protocols in place for a reason and it’s a good reason, it can be frustrating in the heat of the moment nonetheless. It is better to be safe than sorry with a breakout, one thing that everyone can agree on in the end. 

31AD8128-DCD6-4BF1-89FB-B843273D015B
News

Multiple Browns’ Players React To COVID-19 List News

Sep 17, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Down At Least 4 Receivers, Jacob Phillips Deemed Close Contacts for Jets Game

Cleveland Browns middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) reacts to breaking up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans center Daniel Munyer (52) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Aab9866
News

Browns Place B.J. Goodson on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Activate Jedrick Wills, Promote Javon Patterson

Dec 24, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of a Cleveland Browns helmet prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears won 20-3. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Player Tests Positive, Facility Closed, Flight To New Jersey Delayed

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks through the line behind the block of offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Wyatt Teller Ruled Out, Malcolm Smith Questionable, But Number Of Players Returned to Full Go

Sheldon Richardson and J.C. Tretter Practice Friday
News

Sheldon Richardson Returns to Practice, Ronnie Harrison Unlikely To Play Against Jets

Browns_Playing_the_Steelers_With_Divisio-5fe4b394cb5525537ae9da58_Dec_24_2020_16_24_04
Featured Content

Browns Playing the Steelers With Division On The Line Would Be Fitting

Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) works on his footwork during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Place Jedrick Wills, Ryan Switzer On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Browns Helmet
News

7 Players Limited For Browns In Wednesday's Practice