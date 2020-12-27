Multiple Browns’ Players React To COVID-19 List News

Members of the Cleveland Browns took to social media for some reactions following the news of close contacts.

The Cleveland Browns will be without their top three wideouts against the New York Jets tomorrow, as well as a fourth. If any team is fit to work without much at the wideout position it is the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland has the talent at tight end and utilizes it correctly, giving them a chance to work with wide receiver limitations.

Multiple Browns players immediately reacted to finding out they would not be playing Sunday, the teams three wideouts missing. They all are rightly frustrated, it just comes with the competing nature of playing a sport at the highest of levels.

Jarvis Landry maybe most frustrating for, he is going to miss his first game in his career against the Jets. Landry is in his seventh season and has fought to never miss an outing through numerous injury’s.

Younger players like Higgins and Peoples-Jones have made an imprint on this offense and Higgins has possibly been the teams best wideout over the stretch run. Not playing, equals missing out on game checks. That too, is something to be frustrated about considering it is there job after all.

Marked as close contacts, it’s not yet known if these players could test positive in the near future. The NFL has these protocols in place for a reason and it’s a good reason, it can be frustrating in the heat of the moment nonetheless. It is better to be safe than sorry with a breakout, one thing that everyone can agree on in the end.