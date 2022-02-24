Browns promote new tight end coach within organization

Cleveland Browns will have a new tight end coach, promoted from within.

Cleveland Browns are expected to make a coaching move, per a report. Browns will be promoting offensive assistant T.C. McCartney to tight ends coach.

McCartney spent some time with the San Francisco 49ers as a quality control coach. McCartney was with 49ers in 2015, 2017-2018. Also, was with the Browns briefly in 2014.

During the 2019 season McCartney was the quarterback coach for the Denver Broncos. McCartney rejoined the Browns following his time with Denver.

McCartney has a couple stops in the college ranks; including time with Lousiana State and Colorado.

This means the Browns tight end coach from last season, Scott Petzing, will be taking another role with the team potential. It was noted that no one on the staff is currently leaving.

