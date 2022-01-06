Skip to main content
Browns QB Case Keenum Praises Baker Mayfield’s Toughness, Gearing up for Second Start This Season

Case Keenum raved about the toughness that fellow quarterback Baker Mayfield showed this season for the Cleveland Browns.

Case Keenum will make his second start of the season for the Cleveland Browns. Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals in what will be the final game for Cleveland for the 2021 campaign. With Baker Mayfield to the injured reserve, it’s one more chance for Keenum to make some noise this season.

Keenum noted that he wants to put this season to bed on a good note. With a win the Browns would finish 8-9, missing the playoffs. Mayfield’s health likely has a hand in on how this season has went, but Keenum sounds like a proud teammate when he spoke about Mayfield on Wednesday.

Keenum went on to say that Mayfield is one of the toughest guys that he knows. Mayfield fought through a humerus injury, torn labrum, as well as a bum knee and heel.

This very well could be the final season that Mayfield and Keenum play together. Keenum could be a cap casualty following the season and there is chatter of the Browns looking at their options with the quarterback room as a hole. If there’s one thing you can say about the room is that it seems tight knit and the chemistry was good.

