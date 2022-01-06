Browns QB Case Keenum Praises Baker Mayfield’s Toughness, Gearing up for Second Start This Season

Case Keenum will make his second start of the season for the Cleveland Browns. Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals in what will be the final game for Cleveland for the 2021 campaign. With Baker Mayfield to the injured reserve, it’s one more chance for Keenum to make some noise this season.

Keenum noted that he wants to put this season to bed on a good note. With a win the Browns would finish 8-9, missing the playoffs. Mayfield’s health likely has a hand in on how this season has went, but Keenum sounds like a proud teammate when he spoke about Mayfield on Wednesday.

“I did have a front row seat to one of the gutsiest, toughest performances of a quarterback playing in a season that I have ever seen,” Keenum said, “how he battled his tail off to really bring us back into that game and keep us in it.”

Keenum went on to say that Mayfield is one of the toughest guys that he knows. Mayfield fought through a humerus injury, torn labrum, as well as a bum knee and heel.

“He is one of the toughest guys I know, and he is a fighter. He came to fight every single day and pushed through a lot of adversity just to get on the field on Sundays,” Keenum explained. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for him, and it grew. I already had a lot of respect for him, and it grew as the season went on.”

This very well could be the final season that Mayfield and Keenum play together. Keenum could be a cap casualty following the season and there is chatter of the Browns looking at their options with the quarterback room as a hole. If there’s one thing you can say about the room is that it seems tight knit and the chemistry was good.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!