Browns QB Deshaun Watson Receives Harsh Criticism From Notable Host
It's been open season on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson since the team's 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys went final on Sunday.
Cleveland's signal caller finished with a 53.3-completion percentage, threw for 169 yards a touchdown and two interceptions in the Week 1 blowout. He did add 39 yards on the ground as well, but looked out of wack and uncomfortable while being his 17-plus times throughout the game.
The performance seemed to confirm for many that the quarterback who once led the league in passing with the Houston Texans is long gone. Popular sportswriter and podcast host Bill Simmons of The Ringer joined the conversation int he aftermath of Sunday's game as he harshly called Watson "unsalvageable" as a player.
"I'm completely out. I don't see it. I don't think he's salvageable," Simmons said on one of the latest episodes of his podcast. "There's no evidence that the guy from the last Houston season is coming back. He was a disaster and the fans were booing. I just don't know what their moves are with Deshaun."
Simmons is hardly the only NFL analyst or show host to share express doubt in Watson's ability to reclaim his old form. To this point Watson has played just 13 games for the Browns with varying results. Cleveland is 8-5 in those games, but the 28-year-old QB has completed under 60% of his passes for 2,386 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Year three of his tenure in Cleveland is a massive one in terms of winning over the fan base and proving that the quarterback who was once considered top five in football is still in their somewhere.
The quest to do that got off to a rough start in a dreadful season opener against Dallas, but it is just one game.