Neck Injury Kept Austin Hooper Out of Practice Friday, Status for Ravens Uncertain

The Cleveland Browns practiced on Friday without tight end Austin Hooper as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
When the Cleveland Browns took the practice field on Friday as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens, they did so without tight end Austin Hooper, who was listed on the official injury report with a neck injury. That's about all that has been made public at this point, but the word neck is immediately a reason to be concerned.

Corner Denzel Ward and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge continue to be idle with a calf and hamstring injury respectively. Head coach Kevin Stefanski says he hopes to have them back on Monday against the Ravens, but it's increasingly unlikely either will be available.

Right guard Wyatt Guard is still on track to be available to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Chris Hubbard has been practicing in his place in case he's needed.

The Baltimore Ravens have gotten some players back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but they are still dealing with injuries as well. Defensive tackle Calais Campbell is still battling a calf injury that saw him limping in their game against the Dallas Cowboys and corner Jimmy Smith came off the field limping with a groin injury the week before against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Anthony Levine is dealing with an abdominal injury, has yet to practice this week.

The team has been incredibly thin at defensive tackle, only dressing hour against the Cowboys, which included the noticeably limited Campbell. The team would like to have Brandon Williams back against the Browns, given their effectiveness in the running game. Fellow defensive tackle Broderick Johnson is in the process of returning from a concussion.

Oct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a touchdown pass while defended by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
