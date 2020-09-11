SI.com
BrownsDigest
Browns Rule Out Two Corners, Offensive Tackle For Ravens

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have ruled out both Greedy Williams and Kevin Johnson for the game against the Baltimore Ravens, which means that Denzel Ward and Terrance Mitchell will be the starters. M.J. Stewart will play nickel if he's cleared to play, likely a game day decision.

Chris Hubbard was ruled out with an ankle injury, which likely explains not only why the Browns signed offensive tackle Greg Senat to the practice squad, but why they designated him as one of their four protected players this week.

As a result, the Browns will have Kendall Lamm as the primary backup offensive tackle and Senat will almost certainly be one of the two practice squad players they activate on Sunday.

The Browns will be shorthanded in the secondary, which is hardly ideal, but if they are down Stewart, they will likely utilize safeties in the slot. Andrew Sendejo is one option there, but they could move around some guys as well. Jovante Moffatt might be activated this Sunday from the practice squad as well if they feel shorthanded or that Ronnie Harrison isn't ready to contribute. He, like Senat was designated as protected player along with kicker Cody Parkey and quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

As of Thursday, the Ravens hadn't gotten participation from running back Justice Hill, receiver Chris Moore, offensive lineman Tyre Phillips and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike.

The Ravens are thin at offensive tackle. Other than Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown, the only other tackle on the team, including the practice squad is Will Holden. They will likely be forced to activate him, whether Phillips can go or not. On the interior of the defensive line, they can activate Aaron Crawford if Madubuike is unable to play.

The Ravens have no shortage of wide receivers or running backs if Hill or Moore can't play.

