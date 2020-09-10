Browns, Ravens Running Backs Face Off In Featured Fantasy Matchup

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens to open up the season and the focus from a fantasy perspective is their running backs. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt form one of the most impressive tandems in the league while Mark Ingram is the lead back for the Ravens.

Chubb has been the most consistent, impactful player the Browns had on offense last year and will be critical to every game plan. Kareem Hunt got a contract extension and will undoubtedly be a big part of the offense, but it's not likely to come at the expense of Chubb, bur rather along with him.

The Ravens have a formidable defense, but they have young, unproven players at two positions - linebacker and free safety. Patrick Queen is a rookie and DeShone Elliott is a second year player who is stepping in for Earl Thomas, who was released in the offseason. The Browns wide zone scheme and Chubb are going to be a major test for Queen right off the bat.

Because the Ravens have such talented corners, they can dedicate more resources forward to attack the run. The problem is they now potentially have to protect Elliott. Everything the Browns are doing with the run game are setting up the play action passing game.

The entire goal of the Browns offense is to make the defense hesitate making their reads. If successful, it could enable Chubb to get into the open field or allow free releases from their tight ends in the passing game.

The flip side is the Browns have unproven linebackers trying to stop the Ravens offense and Ingram. They have to be able to to effectively do their jobs to stop the Ravens back as well as stop Lamar Jackson when he opts to keep the ball. That's not even addressing the passing game.

The Browns defense is a work in progress heavily reliant on their defensive line to make everyone else's job easier. If the Ravens have success creating lanes in the running game, it could be a long day for the Browns defense.