Browns RB Nick Chubb Ranked Highly on NFL’s Top Rushers List

According to a survey done by ESPN, the league thinks highly of Cleveland Browns’ running back Nick Chubb.

A survey was conducted by ESPN, which asked for a list of the top running backs in the NFL. There were players, coaches, and executives surveyed, you can see it here. Cleveland Browns running back, Nick Chubb, is ranked very high on the list.

Chubb comes in as the No. 3 running back in the entire NFL, according to those surveyed. There were over 50 total people around the league that gave their thoughts. The Cleveland running back comes behind only Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry, and Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor.

The list rounds out with Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, Joe Mixon, Christian McCaffrey, Najee Harris, Aaron Jones, and Javonte Williams.

Chubb has 4,816 rushing yards in 51 career starts. Despite missing three games last year Chubb still recorded 1,259 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Browns are lucky with the rotation of running backs they have between Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson. That doesn’t count in the younger backs hoping to make the roster. Despite the depth, the Browns have one of the league‘s backs leading the way. Perhaps the best pure runner of them all.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.