Browns Double-Digit Favorites Over A Winning Team For First Time In 52 Years

Cleveland Browns have reached an interesting mark in the betting world for this weekend.
Monday, the Cleveland Browns were a -6.5 favorite over the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the final week 17 matchup. The Browns are at home for this one, still a favorable game line, even with the game being in Cleveland. Vegas likely had an idea that Ben Roethlisberger would not play and they ended up being right.

When Mike Tomlin announced that the starting quarterback would not be playing against the Browns this coming Sunday, the game line immediately jumped. The Browns are a -10 point favorite over the AFC North foe. Steelers have the division locked up and a playoff spot is a given.

Steelers are getting their older quarterback some rest, much needed rest at that. It is unknown if any other players would be sitting out, by the way of the game line it is possible others could be. It is hard to see a Steelers defense at full strength being a 10 point underdog, even on the road. This could be pointing to the sign that other players may rest.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Browns are a double-digit favorite over a winning team for the first time in 52 years. Likely, if you are reading this you will not be able to recall the last time the Browns were such a favorite over a winning team. With that being said, Vegas is Vegas for a reason and Cleveland would need a ton to go there way to beat the Steelers by two scores, even with Mason Rudolph behind center. 

