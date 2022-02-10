Skip to main content
Browns Receive John B. Wooten Award

Cleveland Browns have received the John B. Wooten award for diversity, amongst other things.

Cleveland Browns have been awarded the John B. Wooten award for their commitment to workplace equity, diversity and inclusion. The award is given by the Fritz Pollard Alliance.

The Alliance is made up of NFL scouts, coaches, front office personnel and other sports professionals.

Browns have been dedicated to promoting workplace diversity, equity and inclusion. Recently the Minnesota Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from the Browns. An example of the Browns upbringing diversity within their organization.

"It is a tremendous honor for the Browns to be the inaugural recipient of the John B. Wooten award," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. “We believe success in the NFL comes from good people and good people come from all walks of life. We appreciate the recognition and look forward to continuing the work."

