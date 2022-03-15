Skip to main content

Browns receive NFL Draft pick for Vikings hire of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

One hire by the Minnesota Vikings has paid off for the Cleveland Browns. Browns have an extra third round pick in the 2023.

The Minnesota Vikings hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager has paid off for the Cleveland Browns. NFL released compensatory picks for this coming NFL Draft, the Browns picked up an extra third rounder.

Cleveland picked up the 35th pick in the third round, three picks after Super Bowl winner selects, 99th overall. This pick comes from the NFL and is essentially a token back for losing a front office executive, specially a minority.

Currently the Browns draft schedule looks like this. 

  • Round 1 | Pick 13
  • Round 2 | Pick 44
  • Round 3 | Pick 78
  • Round 3 | Pick 98
  • Round 3 | Pick 99
  • Round 4 | Pick 106
  • Round 4 | Pick 117
  • Round 6 | Pick 201 (from DAL)
  • Round 7 | Pick 221
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Below you can see the full list of compensatory selections that were handed out to teams across the league.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

For Pete's Sake
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Start of Free Agency

By Pete Smith12 minutes ago
Browns center JC Tretter (64) blocks for Baker Mayfield during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] BrownsTretter
News

Browns Release C J.C. Tretter

By Pete Smith6 hours ago
Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) celebrates an interception during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Houston Texans signing former Browns safety M.J. Stewart

By Brandon Little6 hours ago
Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Trading LB Mack Wilson to Patriots for EDGE Chase Winovich

By Pete Smith8 hours ago
201C970D-AD15-43D7-9516-CF745EB45AA6
News

Browns to meet with QB Deshaun Watson today

By Brandon Little9 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Taven Bryan (93) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Agree to Terms with Former Jacksonville Jaguars DT Taven Bryan

By Pete Smith23 hours ago
Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

AFC North Free Agency Moves

By Brandon LittleMar 14, 2022
Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) defends against Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) as Landry goes for a catch during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. The play was ruled incomplete. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns release WR Jarvis Landry, save $15 million

By Brandon LittleMar 14, 2022