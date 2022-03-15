Browns receive NFL Draft pick for Vikings hire of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
The Minnesota Vikings hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager has paid off for the Cleveland Browns. NFL released compensatory picks for this coming NFL Draft, the Browns picked up an extra third rounder.
Cleveland picked up the 35th pick in the third round, three picks after Super Bowl winner selects, 99th overall. This pick comes from the NFL and is essentially a token back for losing a front office executive, specially a minority.
Currently the Browns draft schedule looks like this.
- Round 1 | Pick 13
- Round 2 | Pick 44
- Round 3 | Pick 78
- Round 3 | Pick 98
- Round 3 | Pick 99
- Round 4 | Pick 106
- Round 4 | Pick 117
- Round 6 | Pick 201 (from DAL)
- Round 7 | Pick 221
