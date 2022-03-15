Browns receive NFL Draft pick for Vikings hire of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

One hire by the Minnesota Vikings has paid off for the Cleveland Browns. Browns have an extra third round pick in the 2023.

The Minnesota Vikings hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager has paid off for the Cleveland Browns. NFL released compensatory picks for this coming NFL Draft, the Browns picked up an extra third rounder.

Cleveland picked up the 35th pick in the third round, three picks after Super Bowl winner selects, 99th overall. This pick comes from the NFL and is essentially a token back for losing a front office executive, specially a minority.

Currently the Browns draft schedule looks like this.

Round 1 | Pick 13

| Pick 13 Round 2 | Pick 44

| Pick 44 Round 3 | Pick 78

| Pick 78 Round 3 | Pick 98

| Pick 98 Round 3 | Pick 99

Pick 99 Round 4 | Pick 106

| Pick 106 Round 4 | Pick 117

| Pick 117 Round 6 | Pick 201 (from DAL)

| Pick 201 (from DAL) Round 7 | Pick 221

Below you can see the full list of compensatory selections that were handed out to teams across the league.

