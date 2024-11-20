Browns Receive Unfortunate Injury News Before Matchup With Steelers
Offensive line injuries are a common theme for the Cleveland Browns this week.
Just days after placing newly minted starting left tackle Dawand Jones on the IR with a broken ankle, the Browns officially ruled out former starter Jedrick Wills for their Thursday Night Football showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Wills was downgraded to out on Saturday this past weekend prior to the team's Week 11 matchup with the Saints. Following the game, Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Jones season was over after being carted off the field in an air cast late in the first half. At the time, Stefanski wasn't sure if Wills would be able to suit up in a short week to play Pittsburgh.
On Tuesday, Wills "gave it a try" according to Stefanski and was seen at the open portion of practice taking some reps. Ultimately, he was limited at practice for Tuesday and Wednesday before being ruled out officially by the team.
Wills has bounced in-and-out of the lineup this season, making his return from a season-ending knee injury in 2023 back in Week 3. He missed a Week 4 matchup with the Raiders, however, after sustaining a knee injury, then returned for Weeks 5, 6 and 7 before missing Week 8 after the injury started bothering him again.
In total, Wills has played in just four games this season. The 2020 first-round pick is slated to be a free agent after this season.
Without Jones and Wills, Germain Ifedi is slated to start at left tackle in Week 12. The team also signed tackle Geron Christian to the active roster earlier this week to bolster their depth at the position, but Stefanski said it would be highly unlikely he'd be ready to start this week.
Along with Wills, tight end Geoff Swaim is listed as out while working through the concussion protocol.
Pittsburgh has officially ruled out cornerback Cory Trice and linebacker Alex Highsmith ahead of Thursday.