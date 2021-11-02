Browns Release FB Johnny Stanton

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced the release of fullback Johnny Stanton ahead of the trade deadline, which may or may not mean anything.

On the heels of the trade deadline, the Cleveland Browns released fullback Johnny Stanton. That roster spot may not have anything to do with an impending move, but the timing is at least interesting. Stanton will likely end up back on the practice squad where he's spent much of the past two seasons.

Stanton did get to contribute in the game against the Denver Broncos, picked up a couple key first first downs as a runner and scored his first career touchdown on a pass reception near the goal line.

Andy Janovich, the team's starting fullback has been on injured reserve. He's a hammer and the gold standard in terms of zone blocking fullbacks, but he's been relatively limited as a weapon. He was a decent pass catcher with his previous team, the Broncos, but that hasn't really translated well in Cleveland.

Stanton, while not as good as a run blocker, was able to offer some versatility. He could run the ball and catch passes reasonably well.

In fact, in the preseason, the Browns utilized Stanton at both tight end and as a tailback in an effort to save roster space. It didn't force them to pick a player up they had no interest in keeping anyway while allowing Stanton to showcase his skills.

The team has made no mention of Janovich to this point, though he could be eligible to return. In the mean time, the Browns have a number of issues in spots due to injury and if they want a fullback, could simply activate Stanton from the practice squad to help on gamedays.

READ MORE: Lebron James - Free OBJ