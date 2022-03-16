Skip to main content

Browns Release Tight End Austin Hooper

Cleveland Browns are letting tight end Austin Hooper go, freeing up cap space.

Cleveland Browns signed tight end Austin Hooper to a massive deal last offseason that set at four years and $42 million dollars. Now, the Browns are opting to release Hooper, according to a report.

Hooper had two chances with Cleveland, neither season was what the Browns hoped he could be. Hooper’s 2020 season where he caught 46 passes for 435 yards was his best season in Cleveland.

The team is set to go with David Njoku, playing on the franchise tag for the moment. Njoku very well could receive a new contract.

Harrison Bryant steps into a starting role now, Browns traditionally use two tight ends.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The cut is designated as a post June 1st cut for the Browns. The move will save the team $9.5 million dollars.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Make Their Pitch to Deshaun Watson as Baker Mayfield's Days Appear Numbered

By Pete Smith1 hour ago
Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partner Jimmy Haslam watches as the team warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Quarterback Questions Take Backseat to Ownership's Role

By Pete Smith10 hours ago
Bears wide receiver Jakeem Grant (17) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Apc Packers Vs Bearsb Grant 121221wag
News

Browns Agree to Deal with WR Jakeem Grant

By Pete Smith10 hours ago
Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield
News

Baker Mayfield addresses the city of Cleveland following Browns pursuit of Deshaun Watson

By Brandon Little12 hours ago
Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sits on the bench during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Baker Mayfield prefers Indianapolis Colts as trade destination

By Brandon Little13 hours ago
B83D861D-43BD-43A9-80C8-5659A454B333
News

Report: Texans have an accepted offer in place with Browns, amongst other teams

By Brandon Little14 hours ago
Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns receive NFL Draft pick for Vikings hire of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

By Brandon Little17 hours ago
For Pete's Sake
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Start of Free Agency

By Pete Smith17 hours ago