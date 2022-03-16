Browns Release Tight End Austin Hooper

Cleveland Browns signed tight end Austin Hooper to a massive deal last offseason that set at four years and $42 million dollars. Now, the Browns are opting to release Hooper, according to a report.

Hooper had two chances with Cleveland, neither season was what the Browns hoped he could be. Hooper’s 2020 season where he caught 46 passes for 435 yards was his best season in Cleveland.

The team is set to go with David Njoku, playing on the franchise tag for the moment. Njoku very well could receive a new contract.

Harrison Bryant steps into a starting role now, Browns traditionally use two tight ends.

The cut is designated as a post June 1st cut for the Browns. The move will save the team $9.5 million dollars.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!