Report: Browns Remain ‘Optimistic’ in Landing Jadeveon Clowney

Cleveland remains optimistic they will get Jadeveon Clowney back, it’s just a waiting game.

Cleveland Browns continue to wait on Jadeveon Clowney and seem to have all of the eggs in that basket. According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns remain optimistic they will be able to bring back the former pro bowler.

Clowney is going to wait through much of the off-season to sign, as he always does when he tests the free agency market. Some of the other defensive ends on the market like Jerry Hughes and Melvin Ingram have already signed elsewhere, so bringing back Clowney remains as important as ever. It’s one of the remaining things the Browns must complete, along with trading Baker Mayfield.

Clowney coming back helps the Browns not only now but in the future. It will allow rookie Alex Wright to develop at his speed, and not have to be thrown into the fire right away. If Clowney doesn’t return, there is a good chance Wright could see a high amount of snaps right away, which may not be the best choice for his development.

Pairing Garrett and Clowney together makes a ton of sense. The two combined for 25 sacks last season and Clowney had one of his better seasons as a pro, playing opposite of the All-Pro.

The money shouldn’t be an issue, the Browns can give Clowney what he wants on a one-year deal. If he is in search of a two-year deal, then the money becomes a bit more of a talking point. With Clowney’s off-season tactics, he very well could be back on the market next off-season.

