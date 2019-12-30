BrownsMaven
Browns Request Permission to Interview 49ers DC Robert Saleh

Pete Smith

After reports of three offensive coordinators being targeted by the Cleveland Browns for interviews for their head coaching position, they have now requested their first defensive coordinator interview in San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Saleh has run of the most dominant defenses this season for the 49ers. This is particularly interesting as there were reports from previous seasons that they were concerns he wasn't up to the job. The 49ers defense is stacked with talent, including their defensive line, which is loaded with early first round picks including Joey Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Solomon Thomas.

The 49ers will have a bye this week in preparation for the divisional round of the playoffs, so the Browns could theoretically interview him this week if the two sides can work it out, sending a contingent to San Francisco to conduct the interview.

Saleh would fulfill the NFL's Rooney Rule as it pertains to interviewing minority candidates and is the fourth reported request the Browns have been linked to today, which has also included Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots, Greg Roman of the Baltimore Ravens and Kevin Stefanski of the Minnesota Vikings. They may also try to interview New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Should the Browns Want John Dorsey Back For Another Season?

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens, so the question now becomes whether they should want to continue with John Dorsey as their general manager? Beyond the head coaching decision, there's a lot to consider.

Browns Disastrous Season Finishes in Appropriate Fashion

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns completed their season of disappointment with a disturbing loss to the 1-14 Cincinnati Bengals, 33-23. They had some great moments, but this was the bottom for a team that was supposed to be a playoff team.

Report: Browns to Interview Mike McCarthy

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are going to interview Mike McCarthy, the former Green Bay Packers head coach, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Report: Browns Will Interview Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski

Pete Smith

According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Cleveland Browns will interview Kevin Stefanski, the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. The other finalist from last year, Stefanski was passed over for Freddie Kitchens.

Cleveland Browns Request Permission to Interview Ravens OC Greg Roman

Pete Smith

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman for their head coaching position.

Report: Browns Head Coach Hire Could Impact Dorsey's Status

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have begun their coaching search, but their front office situation could change, depending on their preferred candidate. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the head coach they hire will have input on the status of John Dorsey.

Schefter: Browns Requesting Permission to Interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

Pete Smith

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have already begun their coaching search after firing Freddie Kitchens Sunday evening. The team has requested permission to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Draft Position Set For The Browns After 6-10 Season, Four Game Losing Streak Leaves Impact

BrandonLittle

2020 NFL Draft spot set for the Cleveland Browns, one certainty amongst the changes

Cleveland Browns Fire Head Coach Freddie Kitchens Per Team's Twitter Account

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have announced the firing of head coach Freddie Kitchens per the team's twitter account. They have to determine if they will make any other changes to their organization before proceeding to find their next one.

David Njoku Just As Unsure About His Future As Everyone Else

Pete Smith

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is not sure about his future with the team, specificallly as it relates to Freddie Kitchens as the head coach.