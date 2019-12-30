Browns Request Permission to Interview 49ers DC Robert Saleh

After reports of three offensive coordinators being targeted by the Cleveland Browns for interviews for their head coaching position, they have now requested their first defensive coordinator interview in San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Saleh has run of the most dominant defenses this season for the 49ers. This is particularly interesting as there were reports from previous seasons that they were concerns he wasn't up to the job. The 49ers defense is stacked with talent, including their defensive line, which is loaded with early first round picks including Joey Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Solomon Thomas.

The 49ers will have a bye this week in preparation for the divisional round of the playoffs, so the Browns could theoretically interview him this week if the two sides can work it out, sending a contingent to San Francisco to conduct the interview.

Saleh would fulfill the NFL's Rooney Rule as it pertains to interviewing minority candidates and is the fourth reported request the Browns have been linked to today, which has also included Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots, Greg Roman of the Baltimore Ravens and Kevin Stefanski of the Minnesota Vikings. They may also try to interview New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.