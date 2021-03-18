Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Rashard Higgins Re-Signing With Browns on One-Year Deal

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to re-sign wide receiver Rashard Higgins for one year at $2.38 million, which is fully guaranteed.
As first reported by Jake Trotter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Rashard Higgins have agreed to a one-year deal, the second in as many seasons. The deal is worth $2.38 million and is fully guaranteed.

Higgins was the most productive receiver for the Browns in terms of receiving yards after Odell Beckham went down with a torn ACL. 

From the second game against the Cincinnati Bengals when Beckham suffered the injury through the two playoff games, Higgins had 662 yards receiving on just 60 targets, which is 11 yards per target.

Higgins is regarded as a possession receiver and not particularly fast, but he gets down the field more often than people expect. He has a knack for finding space in the intermediate level of the field, able to generate an explosive play on over 30 percent of his receptions.

The chemistry between Higgins and Baker Mayfield has been remarkable since Mayfield's rookie season. Higgins hasn't been able to lock down a consistent role in the Browns offense, but he may have shown his value this past season.

Higgins will be back presumably along with Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones. They are also likely to continue adding speed to the group in an attempt to give Mayfield a better group of weapons to create mismatches and opportunities for the Browns in the passing game.

Dec 6, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a touchdown pass behind coverage from Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
