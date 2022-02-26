Browns, Jack Conklin Rework Deal to Guarantee He's in Cleveland for 2022 Season

Answering one of the questions the team had heading into the offseason, the Cleveland Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin have agreed to a restructured deal that will guarantee he's with the team for the 2022 season.

Going into the offseason, one of the questions facing the Cleveland Browns was how they would handle offensive tackle Jack Conklin in light of the torn patellar tendon that ended his season. Saturday, the Browns came up with a firm answer, agreeing to a restructured deal with the right tackle that would guarantee he'll be in Cleveland for the 2022 season.

The agreement reduces what was scheduled to be a salary of $12 million, none of which was guaranteed. Instead, Conklin is guaranteed $8 million, including up to $4 million in incentives based on playing time according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Conklin has the capacity to earn every dollar he had signed for if he's able to recover from the knee injury in time to start the season. Meanwhile, the Browns are afforded some protection if he misses some or potentially all of next season.

The injury was suffered in November. More serious than an ACL injury, the patellar tendon could take up to a year to come back from if not longer. Nevertheless, now four months since the surgery, the Browns must feel reasonably confident he will be able to contribute at a high level.

In the event Conklin is unable to start the season, the Browns will have second year offensive tackle James Hudson III, likely to receive the lion's share of practice reps this summer in training camp. The Browns are also likely to make an additional move to provide some insurance. That could mean simply re-signing pending free agent Chris Hubbard, who suffered his own season-ending injury to his tricep this past season.