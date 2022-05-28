Browns Rookie Perrion Winfrey Excited to Work With Joe Woods, Takes Shot at Alex Grinch

Perrion Winfrey has been with the Cleveland Browns for a short time, but he’s already grown to like working with defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Winfrey took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to share his thoughts on the Browns’ defensive coordinator.

“A defensive coordinator that knows what he talking about … I love it here,” Winfrey said on Twitter.

As much as this could be an approval of Woods, this could also be a shot at the defensive coordinator that Winfrey had at Oklahoma. Alex Grinch served as Oklahoma’s defensive play-caller from 2019 to 2021, he’s now with USC. Winfrey played in 20 games for the Sooners and had 16.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

It could be that Winfrey had a problem with his usage. For the Browns, the opportunity is there for the rookie to play early and often. Cleveland doesn’t have a player that has earned their calling card in the middle of the defense. It’s not fair to expect Winfrey to be great early on, but if he proves he can play, so be it.

Woods will have plenty of very good players on the defensive side of the ball to move around, Winfrey can develop into one of those. Andrew Berry is high on the potential of Winfrey, making him a fourth-round pick.

From the moment that Winfrey became a member of the Browns, he was ecstatic. Soon that will translate to the field.

