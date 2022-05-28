Skip to main content

Browns Rookie Perrion Winfrey Excited to Work With Joe Woods, Takes Shot at Alex Grinch

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey is a fan of Joe Woods

Perrion Winfrey has been with the Cleveland Browns for a short time, but he’s already grown to like working with defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Winfrey took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to share his thoughts on the Browns’ defensive coordinator.

“A defensive coordinator that knows what he talking about … I love it here,” Winfrey said on Twitter.

As much as this could be an approval of Woods, this could also be a shot at the defensive coordinator that Winfrey had at Oklahoma. Alex Grinch served as Oklahoma’s defensive play-caller from 2019 to 2021, he’s now with USC. Winfrey played in 20 games for the Sooners and had 16.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

It could be that Winfrey had a problem with his usage. For the Browns, the opportunity is there for the rookie to play early and often. Cleveland doesn’t have a player that has earned their calling card in the middle of the defense. It’s not fair to expect Winfrey to be great early on, but if he proves he can play, so be it.

Woods will have plenty of very good players on the defensive side of the ball to move around, Winfrey can develop into one of those. Andrew Berry is high on the potential of Winfrey, making him a fourth-round pick.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

From the moment that Winfrey became a member of the Browns, he was ecstatic. Soon that will translate to the field.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

2F3A59B4-5E28-4AD7-B903-E86D62FA8794
News

NFL.com Names Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as Browns most under appreciated player

By Brandon Little2 hours ago
David Njoku's Birthday
News

Browns Agree to 4-Year Extension with TE David Njoku

By Pete Smith22 hours ago
4946487A-9A88-40C0-AA7F-BF7A74A2E4C4
News

Panthers Want Browns to Take on Large Part of Baker Mayfield’s Contract

By Brandon LittleMay 26, 2022
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) runs a drill during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Second OTA: Clowney Officially Returns, Some Early Impressions

By Pete SmithMay 25, 2022
9AFCFEA3-B7D1-4E1E-8C74-BCF5BD05C9EF
News

Deshaun Watson Gives Anthony Walker a Gift for Jersey No. 4

By Brandon LittleMay 25, 2022
Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) makes a catch during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

David Njoku and Browns Close on Deal North of $13 Million

By Brandon LittleMay 25, 2022
Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Myles Garrett Speaks out After Shooting in Texas

By Brandon LittleMay 25, 2022
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to questions asked by members of the local media during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 1
News

Real Sports Effectively Summarizes Deshaun Watson Case Including Seamy Underbelly

By Pete SmithMay 25, 2022