Browns Rookie Wide Receiver Raves About The Team's Supportive Culture
Culture has been thrown around a lot this offseason from an assortment of Browns players.
A magical 2023 served as a culmination of four years worth of work from head coach Kevin Stefanski to change the culture of the franchise. Now, it's being cited as a key reason for players signing or re-signing with the team this offseason. Even the Browns rookies are picking up on the close-nit environment they're stepping into when they arrive in Cleveland.
In an interview with Fansided's The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast, undrafted rookie Ahmarean Brown discussed how he and fifth-round pick Jamari Thrash have been welcomed by the veterans on the team.
"I think the first person who came in and kind of took me and Jamari Thrash under his wing was Cedric Tillman," explained Brown. "He was a rookie last year and he basically went through the same process a year ago. It was kind of having him here right after rookie minicamp. He was just a guy who was willing to help.
"You hear about a lot of guys who feel like they shouldn't mentor rookies or they don't have to be there for rookies just because it's our to do what we have to do. Ced was a guy who came in and he was willing to help. He was doing stuff that he didn't have to do."
Tillman certainly can relate as just a second-year player who is still trying to find his footing in the NFL. He knows what both Brown and Thrash are going through as they try to adjust to life in the pros.
The first-year wideouts have experienced quite the whirlwind this spring from waiting to find out their fates on draft weekend, then diving into rookie minicamp a little over a week later. That quickly transitioned into OTAs and veteran minicamp immediately after.
For Tillman to be so open to serving as a support system for the two young wideouts is a testament to the culture everyone continues referencing. That selflessness is prevalent throughout the locker room.
"All the older guys: Jerry Jeudy – I met Jerry Jeudy actually for the second time," continued Ahmarean. "Elijah Moore. A lot of those guys they're here to help and I think we've got a good group of guys, not only on the team but in that receiver room who's willing to help."