Browns Rookie WR David Bell on the PUP List

The wide receiver room for the Cleveland Browns will be short-handed as training camp begins in Berea. Rookie wideout David Bell is going to begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list due to a foot injury.

This foot injury is not expected to be serious, nor will it be something that holds Bell out of football activities for an extended time. The rookie from Purdue is expected to be back on the field in no time.

Bell is set to have a role as a rookie wide receiver for Cleveland. Expect Bell to take over Jarvis Landry’s role in the offense, perhaps battling for the second wideout spot with Donovan Peoples-Jones. Starting on the PUP list isn’t an ideal start, but Bell will have plenty of time to get acclimated.

Through minicamp, Bell was a standout player that caught nearly everything thrown his way. The Browns hope to have that same player carve out a role in the offense.

While Bell is out, guys like Anthony Schwartz and Ja’Marcus Bradley will have opportunities to impress the staff with an extended amount of snaps.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.