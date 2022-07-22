Skip to main content

Browns Rookie WR David Bell on the PUP List

Cleveland Browns rookie David Bell will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The wide receiver room for the Cleveland Browns will be short-handed as training camp begins in Berea. Rookie wideout David Bell is going to begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list due to a foot injury.

This foot injury is not expected to be serious, nor will it be something that holds Bell out of football activities for an extended time. The rookie from Purdue is expected to be back on the field in no time.

Bell is set to have a role as a rookie wide receiver for Cleveland. Expect Bell to take over Jarvis Landry’s role in the offense, perhaps battling for the second wideout spot with Donovan Peoples-Jones. Starting on the PUP list isn’t an ideal start, but Bell will have plenty of time to get acclimated.

Through minicamp, Bell was a standout player that caught nearly everything thrown his way. The Browns hope to have that same player carve out a role in the offense.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Bell is out, guys like Anthony Schwartz and Ja’Marcus Bradley will have opportunities to impress the staff with an extended amount of snaps.   

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

2F2B759C-D012-4BC6-89F6-7477BB2ECF7C
News

Browns Sign QB Josh Rosen

By Brandon Little18 hours ago
E2C175BE-FDD3-4F11-A7E2-763E7B6F37BF
News

Browns Working out Pair of Veteran Quarterbacks Ahead of Camp

By Brandon LittleJul 21, 2022 11:43 AM EDT
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) runs a drill during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Sign Rookie DT Perrion Winfrey

By Brandon LittleJul 21, 2022 9:57 AM EDT
EA646F32-286B-4596-A474-0724BE380A30
News

Browns not Expected to Make Move for 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo

By Brandon LittleJul 20, 2022 6:08 PM EDT
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Deshaun Watson Expected to be Suspended 2-8 Games

By Brandon LittleJul 19, 2022 11:35 AM EDT
Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is slowed down by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

5 Browns Position Groups With Most to Prove Entering Training Camp

By Pete SmithJul 19, 2022 7:05 AM EDT
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs the offense with wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Deshaun Watson Suspension Decision Could go Into Training Camp

By Brandon LittleJul 18, 2022 11:59 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) sandwich Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] clowney garrett tackle
Featured Content

Browns 5 Strongest Position Groups Entering Training Camp

By Pete SmithJul 18, 2022 7:00 AM EDT