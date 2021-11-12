Browns RB Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton Out Against Patriots

Friday, the Cleveland Browns ruled out running backs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and practice squad back John Kelly against the New England Patriot, all currently dealing with the COVID-19 virus.

The Cleveland Browns have officially ruled out running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton for their game against the New England Patriots due to COVID-19 infections. Both vaccinated, they needed to test negatively twice within 24 hours and as they did not test negatively Friday, they would not meet the deadline on Saturday.

That means that D'Ernest Johnson will be the only running back on the active roster that will be available to the Browns. They will have access to a few backs that have been signed to the practice squad including Brian Hill and Dexter Williams, both added this week.

Chubb and Felton tested positive on Tuesday, which was always going to be pretty tricky to be available to play on Sunday. John Kelly, another running back on the practice squad has also been ruled out for the same reason and he has been out longer than the other two.

Kelly has been with the team since the start of the season, so he would have had ample experience to help the team had been able to go. Without Chubb or Kareem Hunt, the Browns defeated the Denver Broncos with Johnson and some contributions from Kelly.

Hunt is still out on injured reserve, dealing with a calf injury he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals a few weeks ago.

The 5-4 Browns have an opportunity to get to 6-4 and capitalize on the loss of the Baltimore Ravens against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, but that will be more difficult with their to running back options out of the game.

Johnson was successful in his first outing, carrying the Browns offense to victory. The Browns would love to get a similar performance on Sunday in Foxboro.

