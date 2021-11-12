Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Browns RB Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton Out Against Patriots

    Friday, the Cleveland Browns ruled out running backs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and practice squad back John Kelly against the New England Patriot, all currently dealing with the COVID-19 virus.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns have officially ruled out running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton for their game against the New England Patriots due to COVID-19 infections. Both vaccinated, they needed to test negatively twice within 24 hours and as they did not test negatively Friday, they would not meet the deadline on Saturday.

    That means that D'Ernest Johnson will be the only running back on the active roster that will be available to the Browns. They will have access to a few backs that have been signed to the practice squad including Brian Hill and Dexter Williams, both added this week.

    Chubb and Felton tested positive on Tuesday, which was always going to be pretty tricky to be available to play on Sunday. John Kelly, another running back on the practice squad has also been ruled out for the same reason and he has been out longer than the other two.

    Read More

    Kelly has been with the team since the start of the season, so he would have had ample experience to help the team had been able to go. Without Chubb or Kareem Hunt, the Browns defeated the Denver Broncos with Johnson and some contributions from Kelly.

    Hunt is still out on injured reserve, dealing with a calf injury he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals a few weeks ago.

    The 5-4 Browns have an opportunity to get to 6-4 and capitalize on the loss of the Baltimore Ravens against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, but that will be more difficult with their to running back options out of the game.

    Johnson was successful in his first outing, carrying the Browns offense to victory. The Browns would love to get a similar performance on Sunday in Foxboro.

    READ MORE: Leave Joe Woods Alone

    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns RB Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton Out Against Patriots

    10 seconds ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) reacts in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Browns Presented with Golden Opportunity Against Patriots

    3 hours ago
    Browns Secondary Play Bolsters Team Ceiling
    Featured Content

    Browns Secondary Play Bolsters Team Ceiling

    6 hours ago
    Recent Extensions Cement Cleveland Browns Commitment To Offensive Philosophy
    Featured Content

    Recent Extensions Cement Browns Commitment To Offensive Philosophy

    7 hours ago
    26D1347F-4FAC-4CE5-B48C-6B2964466C0E
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Heading To Los Angeles To Join Rams

    22 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods looks to the scoreboard for a replay during the first half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 22
    Featured Content

    Leave Joe Woods Alone

    Nov 11, 2021
    May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) runs a drill during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Some Optimism Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Could Play Against Patriots

    Nov 11, 2021
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is knocked to the ground resulting in a roughing the passer penalty, bringing back the interception in the second quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Cleveland led 24-10 at halftime. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Week 9
    Featured Content

    Browns Defense: What They Have, What's Missing

    Nov 11, 2021