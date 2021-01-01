Browns Rule Out Nick Harris For Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns were able to practice on Friday and ruled out rookie center Nick Harris for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cleveland Browns have ruled out rookie center Nick Harris for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which shortens the depth that is already pressed on the offensive line.

The Browns intend to have Wyatt Teller back at right guard for this game, despite the fact he's listed as questionable with an ankle injury. However, if something goes awry, they will essentially be on a fourth string option on the interior.

This is particularly problematic at center as Javon Patterson, a practice squad option there, is on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. So if something were to happen to J.C. Tretter, the Browns would be on a fourth string snapper, who may have gotten their first snaps with Baker Mayfield this week.

At linebacker, which is also in a hole, Sione Taktaki and Tae Davis are practicing, but listed as questionable with injuries sustained in the game against the New York Jets.

The Browns will be down B.J. Goodson and Malcolm Smith, both on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but they did get back Jacob Phillips, who was out against the Jets.

The Browns have Jedrick Wills back practicing, but the swing tackle option in Kendall Lamm is battling an illness that puts his availability into question.

Adding in the loss of Denzel Ward to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Browns will be shorthanded on defense. The good news is Ronnie Harrison is should be good to go, which will provide a nice boost to that side of the ball.

Wide receivers coach coach and passing game coordinator Chad O'Shea will also be out this game, having tested positive for COVID-19. Callie Brownson will fill in at that role as she did earlier in the year for Drew Petzing, when he missed a game for the birth of his first child.