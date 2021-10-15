    • October 15, 2021
    Browns Rule Out RB Nick Chubb, LB Malcolm Smith For Cardinals

    Running back Nick Chubb and linebacker Malcolm Smith will be out for the Cleveland Browns as they take on the Arizona Cardinals according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.
    Author:

    Friday, Cleveland Browns head coach announced that running back Nick Chubb and linebacker Malcolm Smith are out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Chubb is dealing with a calf injury while Smith suffered an abdominal injury.

    Smith only played three snaps in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, so presumably he suffered it in one of them. It kept him out this week of practice and led to him being ruled out of the game.

    The team will rely on Anthony Walker and likely Elijah Lee to man the MIKE linebacker position this Sunday.

    Chubb suffered the calf injury at the end of the game against the Chargers and Kareem Hunt finished the game.

    Hunt is dealing with his own issues, including wrist and knee issues. Presumably, the Browns will utilize D'Ernest Johnson along with Hunt, assuming Hunt is available. It's also possible the Browns utilize Demetric Felton out of the backfield as an added wrinkle.

    The Cardinals are a poor run defending team just as the Chargers were last week, so being without Chubb certainly isn't ideal. He dominated the Chargers before he left the game, rushing for 161 yards and a touchdown.

    Hunt was outstanding against the Chicago Bears, so he should be good to go. Johnson, meanwhile, was excellent in preseason and may get his first chance since last season to prove himself. Johnson has had 9 yards on two carries in 2021, but he had 33 carries on for 166 yards last season.

