Browns Rule Wyatt Teller Out Sunday, Optimistic About Denzel Ward, Austin Hooper, Among Others

The Cleveland Browns ruled out right guard Wyatt Teller for their game against the New York Giants, but head coach Kevin Stefanski is optimistic about the availability of players like Denzel Ward, Austin Hooper and KhaDarel Hodge.
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski officially ruled out right guard Wyatt Teller for their game against the New York Giants with an ankle injury on Friday along with safety Andrew Sendejo, who was placed in the concussion protocol this week.

Stefanski was optimistic about the availability of players including corner Denzel Ward, tight end Austin Hooper and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge even as they are all listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Hooper was a full participant in Friday's practice.

In addition to Ward, fellow corner Kevin Johnson is questionable as he is dealing with a groin issue coming off of the game against the Baltimore Ravens. 

Tight end David Njoku did not practice on Friday, but Stefanski said that was precautionary and he is optimistic he can be available. Like the others, he is listed as questionable.

Stephen Carlson played in place of Hooper last week when they utilized three tight end sets. If for some reason one of the Browns tight ends can't play or is limited in their availability, he will step in and play again.

Presumably Sheldrick Redwine will step in for Sendejo, but they also have Tedric Thompson available if they want to go a different route at that position.

Chris Hubbard will step in at right guard as he did earlier in the season when Teller suffered a calf strain before the bye week. Hubbard has been an invaluable sixth man for the Browns, stepping in at left tackle briefly for Jedrick Wills against the Ravens and right tackle week two for Jack Conklin against the Cincinnati Bengals.

