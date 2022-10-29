Skip to main content

Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals

Cleveland Browns will be without three key starters against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ahead of Monday Night Football on Halloween, the Cleveland Browns have ruled out three key starters. Cornerback Denzel Ward, right guard Wyatt Teller, and tight end David Njoku will not give it a go this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

None of these come as a surprise with the off week looming for the Browns following this game. Ward remains in the concussion protocol, so he’s going to need another week off. Njoku wasn’t ruling himself out despite Kevin Stefanski saying it was a “week-to-week” injury. The two weeks off will likely do these three players some good. Teller continues to deal with a leg injury.

The most important loss could be Njoku, who has been one of the NFL’s top tight ends this season. Amari Cooper and the run game will be heavily needed on Monday night.

