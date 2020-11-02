Chargers DB Desmond King Reportedly Available, Browns Should Investigate

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the Los Angeles Chargers are listening to offers for their talented slot defender, Desmond King.

King is in the last year of his rookie contract and the Chargers may not feel confident they can re-sign him, perhaps resistant to the idea of tagging him. So if they don't want to tag him and don't want to try to compete in an open market for his serves, they might want to get an asset now as opposed to potentially waiting for a compensatory pick.

The Cleveland Browns should be investigating what it would take for the Chargers to trade King, potentially acquiring the talented young defender with the intent to sign him to an extension. King is a talented cover option that is physical, able to play the run and not losing much by keeping him out there as opposed to a linebacker.

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods has said his goal is to have the Browns run a defense out of a base dime setup, which would have three corners, three safeties and one linebacker.

Woods could get them to that defense in one step, giving them a safety in the slot, taking a linebacker off the field. Kevin Johnson would be the third corner, giving them a lot of matchup options.

The deal could be almost identical to the trade the Browns made to acquire Jamie Collins from the New England Patriots. They gave up a third round pick and signed Collins to an extension.

The Browns could do the same thing with King, giving up one of their two third round picks, then signing King to an extension.

One potential stumbling block to any deal is the fact that Drew Rosenhaus is King's agent. He may be entirely focused on getting his client to the open market and if a team like the Browns were to acquire King, make it incredibly difficult to get him signed to a contract extension that benefits both King and the Browns.

It might not happen, but with where the Browns have said they want to go on defense, this would eliminate a major need they will be trying to address in the offseason with half a season still to go, getting King primed to be ready for a great 2021 season in addition to whatever benefits he brings immediately.

If the Chargers don't trade King, the Browns might still get a shot to sign King in free agency.

The Browns have the picks. Their cap room situation would not be impacted this year at all, allowing them to rollover a ton of money into 2021, they would get a big piece for their defense, and be in a position to keep adding more.