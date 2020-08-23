Browns Shut Down Practice Sunday in Response to Lab Findings

The Cleveland Browns have shut down activities on Sunday in response to results for COVID-19 testing that came from a lab in New Jersey. This particular lab returned positive tests for multiple teams, but what at least raises questions is the other labs used by teams have not come back positive.

The NFL released a statement addressing the testing results.

The NFL currently has just four players on the COVID/reserve list for all 32 teams. Perhaps the NFL has a breakout of infections of the virus and that's why the Browns are taking the precaution of cancelling their activities for Sunday. If not, they can return to normal activities.

Players that showed up to the facility were told to take COVID tests and then go home. There's no word on whether a team that has been impacted by these results are going ahead and continuing as normal. Some teams may have an altered plan as opposed to canceling altogether.

The Browns are taking the approach that best protects the players and staff. If there is a legitimate infection issue, they want to make sure it doesn't spread. Further, if players or staff are worried about infection, it may limit how productive the work they want to get done on Sunday. And when that happens on the field, it puts players at greater risk for injury.

For now, the NFL wants to get answers as soon as possible to be able to provide teams with the necessary information, so they can operate. If there are infections, they can act to address them, quarantining them and contact tracing. If it turns out to be a false positive, they can get back to work with peace of mind.

The Browns released a statement.