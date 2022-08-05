Skip to main content

Browns Sign a Cornerback, Waive Another

The Cleveland Browns have signed a cornerback that played his college ball at Michigan, most notably.

Friday has been a pretty quiet one so far, but the Cleveland Browns did make a pair of roster moves. Cleveland opted to waive cornerback Reggie Robinson with an injury designation. The Browns signed cornerback Lavert Hill to take that spot on the roster, per release.

Hill played in 37 games over four years at Michigan, a quality amount of football at the college level. While there, Hill had six interceptions and two touchdowns.

In 2020 Hill began his pro career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the past two years, the Michigan product has seen his career take him to Philadelphia, Arizona, and San Francisco.

The Browns are well-off at the corner position, but camp bodies can be useful to round out the practice squad.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

