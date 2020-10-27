SI.com
Browns Sign OT Alex Taylor to Practice Squad, Release DE Jalen Jelks

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of offensive tackle Alex Taylor to the practice squad, releasing defensive end Jalen Jelks.

Alex Taylor, an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State suffered an injury at the very end of training camp. Had it not been for that, he might have made the final roster. Taylor was waived from injured reserve.

Apparently healthy, the Browns get an extremely promising offensive tackle prospect back in the mix. A former basketball player, the 6'8" Taylor was still growing into his body at the Reese's Senior Bowl and looked the part of someone who would take a few years to be ready for the NFL. What stood out about Taylor was how hard he worked, particularly in the running game.

Between his own hard work and the guidance of Bill Callahan, Taylor progressed quickly, adding weight along the way and impressed with opportunities in practices. He was utilized at both left and right tackle.

Kendall Lamm is on the final year of his contract and if Taylor continues to improve, he could easily step in and take that role next season, giving them another talented offensive tackle to groom along with rookie Jedrick Wills, ensuring the team maintains their offensive tackle depth.

Jalen Jelks is a former pass rusher from Oregon with length at a little over 6'5". Weighing 256 pounds, but testing rather slowly, his best path forward might have been adding weight to get up to as much as 270 pounds, which would put him in line with most of the defensive ends on the Browns.

The practice squad has all 16 spots filled.

