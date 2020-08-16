Browns Sign C Casey Dunn, Release G Jovahn Fair

With the news that J.C. Tretter had surgery that could jeopardize his ability to start the season and may well miss multiple games, the Cleveland Browns have added help to the position in Casey Dunn. The team released recently signed guard Jovahn Fair to make space for Dunn. If no one picks up Fair, he's local, from Akron, so re-signing him probably won't be difficult if the Browns want to pursue that later.

Dunn played his collegiate football at Auburn after starting his career at Jacksonville State. He was an undrafted free agent that signed with the Washington Redskins in 2018 where he would have spent time with offensive line coach Bill Callahan. Dunn appeared in two games that season. He also spent some time with the New Orleans Saints in 2019.

Nick Harris, the team's fifth round rookie may get the opportunity to fill in until Tretter is healthy. The Browns have some other players with experience at center including Evan Brown and Willie Wright. In fact, both are listed at center on the team's website, but they also have experience playing at guard.

It's difficult to imagine that the decision to sign Dunn wasn't made without relying on the opinion of Callahan, given the fact he coached Dunn when both were in Ashburn, Virginia.

The issue at center behind Tretter is that none of the options have any meaningful experience in the NFL. Harris is a rookie. Wright has yet to be active for a regular season game and Brown has played four games in his career.

That lack of experience exposes the Browns to a potential issue as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens and Dunn may be providing another option as well as some insurance if the Browns aren't comfortable with Harris. They also now need a backup for the backup in case they suffer another injury.