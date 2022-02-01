Skip to main content
Browns Sign Former Panthers Punter

Browns Sign Former Panthers Punter

Cleveland Browns have signed a punter to a future/reserve contract.

Cleveland Browns have signed a punter to a future/reserve contract.

Cleveland Browns have made a roster move by signing a player on Tuesday afternoon. The team announced that they have signed former Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars Punter Joseph Charlton.

Charlton played his college ball at South Carolina, then went to the NFL as an un-drafted free agent. Charlton has booted 69 punts in his career, with a 44.3 average on those punts.

At 24 years old, Charlton spent the 2020 season with the Panthers. After spending just five games with Carolina in 2021, Charlton ended up playing one game in Jacksonville.

Read More

This past season the Browns opted to cut Jamie Gillan and bring in Dustin Colquitt. Colquitt does not look to be a long term fix at the punter position. So, by signing Charlton to a future/reserve contract, this allows Cleveland to have him work out locally. The team will see what he’s got in the tank and take a look on inviting him to training camp.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

ECB616BF-3B8C-4E3A-95D0-1CD94F5CA378
News

Browns Sign Former Panthers Punter

22 seconds ago
Browns Helmet
News

Browns Assistant Rumored For Giants Offensive Coordinator Job

3 hours ago
NFL Playoffs Should Offer Hope to Cleveland Browns
Featured Content

Browns Continue to Empower Players, Add Value Including Financial Education

9 hours ago
Jan 27, 2018; Mobile, AL, USA; General view of the Reese's center field logo during the 2018 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Senior Bowl Preview

Jan 31, 2022
282395C7-16EA-495B-8380-60E0E9277952
News

Bills Request to Interview Ravens Assistant For Open Offensive Coordinator Job

Jan 31, 2022
E95A2CBB-5AA6-411F-97AF-6E6B1E645D9A
News

LeBron James Trolls Browns After Odell Beckham Jr. Makes First Super Bowl

Jan 30, 2022
5E20BD3A-238E-4973-B4DA-7664D8CDD2A0
News

Report: Raiders Hiring GM, Coach Combo the Browns Passed on

Jan 30, 2022
Growth by Donovan Peoples-Jones Could Provide Interesting Challenge for Cleveland Browns
News

Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones Announces Mobile Game That Supports a Children’s Hospital

Jan 29, 2022