Browns Sign Former Panthers Punter

Cleveland Browns have made a roster move by signing a player on Tuesday afternoon. The team announced that they have signed former Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars Punter Joseph Charlton.

Charlton played his college ball at South Carolina, then went to the NFL as an un-drafted free agent. Charlton has booted 69 punts in his career, with a 44.3 average on those punts.

At 24 years old, Charlton spent the 2020 season with the Panthers. After spending just five games with Carolina in 2021, Charlton ended up playing one game in Jacksonville.

This past season the Browns opted to cut Jamie Gillan and bring in Dustin Colquitt. Colquitt does not look to be a long term fix at the punter position. So, by signing Charlton to a future/reserve contract, this allows Cleveland to have him work out locally. The team will see what he’s got in the tank and take a look on inviting him to training camp.

