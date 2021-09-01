September 1, 2021
Cleveland Browns Sign DE Joe Jackson, Place LB Jacob Phillips On Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns made a pair of moves that impacts the 53-man roster on Wednesday evening. Adding a defensive end that was much needed, as well as making room for him.
Cleveland has added a defensive end to the 53-man roster. Joe Jackson spent three games with the team in 2020, as well as the 2021 preseason. In a corresponding move the team placed Jacob Phillips on the injured reserve.

Phillips will be eligible to return after three games, though it will be much longer. With the biceps injury that Phillips has an end of the season return would be best case scenario. This move at least keeps the door open on that front. Certainly would be good for Phillips and his career. As well as Cleveland getting some depth back toward the end of the year.

As of yesterday the Browns had just three defensive ends on the roster. The obvious Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, then Takkarist McKinley sliding in. There was no doubt Cleveland would add a fourth defensive end to the team. Jackson made a ton of sense and adds an intrigue to the position.

Jackson is 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, maybe a kittle heavier. Bringing a large frame that adds length for opposing offensive lineman to deal with. Jackson likely had a spot on the Browns all along and it just take some roster hurdling to get him there.

Luckily for the Browns he was not claimed to elsewhere and is now on the team’s active roster. The 53-man is beginning to look more complete prior to the week one matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Cleveland now has a pair of ends to rotate in, as well as Malik McDowell who can come off the edge. 

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Joe Jackson (91) recovers a Cincinnati Bengals fumble on the 1-yard line during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
