SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Browns Sign EDGE Jamal Davis II To Practice Squad

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns signed edge rusher Jamal Davis II to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

The team worked out Davis before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the team was down three defensive ends, all on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Having cleared the protocols, Davis is now cleared to help the Browns.

Davis is a local product, having played at Canton McKinley High School and then attending the University of Akron. He's an undersized edge rusher at 6'3" 245 pounds.

The Browns are going to be without defensive ends Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson, who will still be on the Reserve/COVID-19 list when the Browns play the Tennessee Titans, so the Browns may opt to activate Davis to help with their depth.

Against the Jaguars, the Browns activated Cameron Malveaux, which brought their total number of edge defenders to three along with Adrian Clayborn and Olivier Vernon. The Browns activated Myles Garrett from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so if they activate Malveaux, they'll have four. If they want a fifth, Davis would be the next player.

The more immediate benefit Davis provides is in practice. The Titans have Harold Landry and the Baltimore Ravens have Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue rushing the passer off the edge. Davis is likely to play the role of Landry and Ngakoue to help the Browns prepare for those two opponents in back to back games.

Davis is closer to the size of Ngakoue but the Browns don't have much in terms of a stand up edge player that can help the Browns tackles prepare for that style of rush. The additional space tests the patience of the tackles on when to engage to control the edge rusher.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mayfield Still Has Not Proved He Deserves a New Contract

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield needs to prove he is a franchise quarterback and his recent performances have not helped his case.

Shawn Stevenson

by

markhardt

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns travel on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for their week twelve matchup. Live updates available throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Ronnie Harrison Out 4 to 6 Weeks Per Report

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison will miss four to six weeks with a shoulder injury according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Pete Smith

Browns Claim Safety Tedric Thompson Off Waivers

In light of injuries to Ronnie Harrison and Sheldrick Redwine, the Cleveland Browns added additional safety help, claiming safety Tedric Thompson off of waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Kenny Stills Clears Waivers, Now Free Agent

After being waived by the Houston Texans on Friday, wide receiver Kenny Stills passed through waivers unclaimed on Monday. If the Cleveland Browns want additional receiver help, he could be a viable option.

Pete Smith

KhaDarel Hodge: ‘I don't look at the Titans like a super team. They can get beat like anybody else’

KhaDarel Hodge met with the media early Monday with some interesting comments. From Jarvis Landry’s play to how far Cleveland can go.

BrandonLittle

Browns Activating FB Andy Janovich Monday, DE Myles Garrett Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns will be activating fullback Andy Janovich Monday and defensive end Myles Garrett Wednesday from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pete Smith

Jarvis Landry's Performance Shows What's Still Possible

Jarvis Landry caught eight passes for 143 yards and a touchdown as a major contributor to the Cleveland Browns victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, which showcases what's still possible for Landry individually and this offense overall.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Win Games, Drives Onlookers Mad Along the Way

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield showcased some of the best and worst plays of the 2020 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the end result is another win.

Pete Smith

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns travel south for some better weather and a date with the Jacksonville Jaguars, checkout where to watch and some info to know before the game.

BrandonLittle

by

JFlo