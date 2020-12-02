Browns Sign EDGE Jamal Davis II To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns signed edge rusher Jamal Davis II to their practice squad on Wednesday.

The team worked out Davis before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the team was down three defensive ends, all on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Having cleared the protocols, Davis is now cleared to help the Browns.

Davis is a local product, having played at Canton McKinley High School and then attending the University of Akron. He's an undersized edge rusher at 6'3" 245 pounds.

The Browns are going to be without defensive ends Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson, who will still be on the Reserve/COVID-19 list when the Browns play the Tennessee Titans, so the Browns may opt to activate Davis to help with their depth.

Against the Jaguars, the Browns activated Cameron Malveaux, which brought their total number of edge defenders to three along with Adrian Clayborn and Olivier Vernon. The Browns activated Myles Garrett from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so if they activate Malveaux, they'll have four. If they want a fifth, Davis would be the next player.

The more immediate benefit Davis provides is in practice. The Titans have Harold Landry and the Baltimore Ravens have Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue rushing the passer off the edge. Davis is likely to play the role of Landry and Ngakoue to help the Browns prepare for those two opponents in back to back games.

Davis is closer to the size of Ngakoue but the Browns don't have much in terms of a stand up edge player that can help the Browns tackles prepare for that style of rush. The additional space tests the patience of the tackles on when to engage to control the edge rusher.