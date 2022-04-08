Skip to main content

Browns Sign QB Josh Dobbs Per his Agent

According to his agent, Mike McCartney, the Cleveland Browns have signed quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

The Cleveland Browns have brought in a third-string quarterback, signing former Pittsburgh Steelers signal caller Joshua Dobbs per his agent, Mike McCartney.

Dobbs played collegiately the University of Tennessee and was a brilliant student, having studied to become a rocket scientist and spending a few offseasons with NASA. 

In the NFL, he's largely been a journeyman backup that offers a little bit of everything. Decent arm and accuracy, some mobility to extend plays in addition to being a smart football player.

A fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the same year Deshaun Watson was drafted 12th overall by the Houston Texans, Dobbs has thrown 17 career NFL passes, completing 10 of them for 45 yards.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The two have something else in common. They both train with private quarterback coach Quincy Avery. As a result, the two may end up training together with Avery as they work to prepare for the season and process the Browns playbook.

Stylistically, Dobbs fits the trend of quarterbacks the Browns have brought in this offseason. Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett are both highly intelligent passers that can extend plays with their legs. Dobbs and Watson are virtually the same size as well.

It's unlikely the Browns will keep three quarterbacks on the roster during the season short of the unlikely scenario where they keep Baker Mayfield on the roster in case of a Watson suspension. Dobbs could position himself as the favorite to end up on the Browns practice squad, ready to be called up if there's an injury or Watson is suspended.

Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison (33) walks off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Re-Signing Safety Ronnie Harrison to One-Year Deal

By Pete Smith1 hour ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 11
News

Deshaun Watson May Avoid 2022 Suspension

By Pete Smith8 hours ago
Andrew Berry Showcases Potential as Free Agency Begins Video
Featured Content

Browns Free Agency Slog Could Continue Another Two Months

By Pete Smith10 hours ago
Dec 24, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of a Cleveland Browns helmet prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears won 20-3. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Browns defensive coordinator joins Brian Flores in suit against NFL

By Brandon LittleApr 7, 2022
Cleveland Browns NFL linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
News

Brother of Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Found Dead, Being Investigated as a Homicide

By Brandon LittleApr 6, 2022
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 11
News

Cleveland Browns announce jersey numbers for new additions

By Brandon LittleApr 6, 2022
Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) looks toward the uprights before his point after try during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns announce re-signing of kicker Chase McLaughlin

By Brandon LittleApr 5, 2022
C8E494FE-B6A8-44F1-ABF7-27552DA348F4
News

Tracker: NFL Draft Prospects Visiting Cleveland Browns

By Brandon Little6 hours ago