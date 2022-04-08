Browns Sign QB Josh Dobbs Per his Agent

The Cleveland Browns have brought in a third-string quarterback, signing former Pittsburgh Steelers signal caller Joshua Dobbs per his agent, Mike McCartney.

Dobbs played collegiately the University of Tennessee and was a brilliant student, having studied to become a rocket scientist and spending a few offseasons with NASA.

In the NFL, he's largely been a journeyman backup that offers a little bit of everything. Decent arm and accuracy, some mobility to extend plays in addition to being a smart football player.

A fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the same year Deshaun Watson was drafted 12th overall by the Houston Texans, Dobbs has thrown 17 career NFL passes, completing 10 of them for 45 yards.

The two have something else in common. They both train with private quarterback coach Quincy Avery. As a result, the two may end up training together with Avery as they work to prepare for the season and process the Browns playbook.

Stylistically, Dobbs fits the trend of quarterbacks the Browns have brought in this offseason. Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett are both highly intelligent passers that can extend plays with their legs. Dobbs and Watson are virtually the same size as well.

It's unlikely the Browns will keep three quarterbacks on the roster during the season short of the unlikely scenario where they keep Baker Mayfield on the roster in case of a Watson suspension. Dobbs could position himself as the favorite to end up on the Browns practice squad, ready to be called up if there's an injury or Watson is suspended.