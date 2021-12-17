Browns Signing QB Kyle Lauletta, LB Mack Wilson Latest to Test Positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns have signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and linebacker Mack Wilson is the latest player to test positive for COVID-19.

As the Cleveland Browns are scrambling with mounting roster losses due to COVID-19, the team has signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta. With both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Nick Mullens is the only quarterback available. They've also added another player to the reserve/COVID-19 list, the latest player to test positive in their outbreak.

Lauletta spent time with the Browns last season on the practice squad and all through training camp this season before making the decision to bring in Mullens to the practice squad. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Lauletta to the practice squad.

Since he was signed off a practice squad, the Browns will now have to keep him on their active roster for three games. If and when the Browns get through this surge of COVID-19, they will find themselves with three quarterbacks on the active roster they can't move when they've been carrying two the whole season.

In other words, someone is going to lose their spot on the active roster to make room for the Browns to carry three quarterbacks for three games as a result of the outbreak.

For now, the Browns are focused entirely on the Las Vegas Raiders, set to go off as schedule. They now have Mullens and Lauletta at quarterback to try to win the game, move to 8-6 and continue a push for the postseason. The roster spot is secondary in that discussion.

Mack Wilson, a reserve linebacker is the latest player to test positive for COVID-19, bringing their total to 18 players just from the active roster that would be out of this game.

Tony Fields II, a fifth round rookie and another reserve linebacker has also tested positive.

