Browns Sign LB Malcolm Smith, Reopen Facility

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have signed free agent linebacker Malcolm Smith and waived center Casey Dunn in a corresponding move with an injury designation, the team announced Sunday. The team also reopened their facility on Sunday after initially closing it due to positive testing results that came out of a lab in New Jersey. After retesting Sunday, they came back negative and reopened.

Smith was the MVP in Super Bowl XLVIII as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. Since then, he spent two seasons with the now Las Vegas Raiders, two with the San Francisco 49ers and a year with the Jacksonville Jaguars and most recently the Dallas Cowboys.

The 31-year old linebacker provides depth as the team awaits news on the status of Mack Wilson and just how long he will be out this year. He will likely operate at the weak side linebacker and compete with rookie Jacob Phillips for that spot.

Smith's time the Raiders and 49ers is where he would've come across Jason Tarver, the Browns linebackers coach. Tarver was the defensive coordinator for the Raiders from 2012 to 2014 and linebackers coach with the 49ers from 2015 to 2017.

Smith is a tweener. He's about 225 pounds, which makes him a linebacker, but he's not really suited to be an every down player. In terms of his performance, his history is all over the place. For some teams, he's been far better against the run and struggled in coverage while for others including last year, he was a liability against the run but was productive in coverage.

Smith is almost certainly not guaranteed a roster spot and will have to compete to make the team. However, given the timing of the signing, the Browns probably have a specific role they want him to fulfill. He should also be able to help on special teams. With his nine seasons of experience in the NFL, it's almost as much as the rest of the linebacker room combined.

