Browns Agree to Deal with DT Malik Jackson

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a deal with free agent defensive tackle Malik Jackson, who most recently played for the Philadelphia Eagles.

As first reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a deal with free agent defensive tackle Malik Jackson. The Browns will be Jackson's fourth team after spending the previous two with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos.

Jackson is a 3-tech who can provide additional pass rush for the Browns. A hair under 6'5" and around 290 pounds, Jackson could provide further ability to collapse the pocket up the middle as the Browns potentially bring in the latest example of how they want to play packaged personnel groups.

For the Eagles, Jackson only recoded 2.5 sacks in 2020 in the 15 games he appeared. He did register 18 pressures and 10 quarterback knock downs. In some ways, he might replace what Adrian Clayborn was able to provide for the Browns as he can play inside or outside even if he's probably likely to be utilized inversely to how Clayborn was. Clayborn was often used on the edge and occasionally moved inside. Jackson is more likely to line up inside and occasionally line up on the edge.

The Browns could put Jackson on the edge along with Andrew Billings and Jordan Elliott on the interior with Myles Garrett on the other side to focus on stopping the run or simply to collapse the pocket.

Meanwhile, the Browns could line up a pass rush package with Myles Garrett and Takkarist McKinley on the edges with Richardson and Jackson rushing up the middle.

Josina Anderson is reporting the deal is worth $4.5 million.

READ MORE: Browns Agree to One-Year Deal with LB Anthony Walker