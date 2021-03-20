Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Browns Agree to Deal with DT Malik Jackson

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a deal with free agent defensive tackle Malik Jackson, who most recently played for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Author:
Publish date:

As first reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a deal with free agent defensive tackle Malik Jackson. The Browns will be Jackson's fourth team after spending the previous two with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos.

Jackson is a 3-tech who can provide additional pass rush for the Browns. A hair under 6'5" and around 290 pounds, Jackson could provide further ability to collapse the pocket up the middle as the Browns potentially bring in the latest example of how they want to play packaged personnel groups.

For the Eagles, Jackson only recoded 2.5 sacks in 2020 in the 15 games he appeared. He did register 18 pressures and 10 quarterback knock downs. In some ways, he might replace what Adrian Clayborn was able to provide for the Browns as he can play inside or outside even if he's probably likely to be utilized inversely to how Clayborn was. Clayborn was often used on the edge and occasionally moved inside. Jackson is more likely to line up inside and occasionally line up on the edge.

The Browns could put Jackson on the edge along with Andrew Billings and Jordan Elliott on the interior with Myles Garrett on the other side to focus on stopping the run or simply to collapse the pocket.

Meanwhile, the Browns could line up a pass rush package with Myles Garrett and Takkarist McKinley on the edges with Richardson and Jackson rushing up the middle.

Josina Anderson is reporting the deal is worth $4.5 million.

READ MORE: Browns Agree to One-Year Deal with LB Anthony Walker

Sep 13, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) is pressured by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during the first quarter quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Agree to Deal with DT Malik Jackson

Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) during the first half of the NFL week 5 game at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The Browns won, 32-23. Indianapolis Colts At Browns At First Energy Stadium In Nfl Week 5 Cleveand Ohio Sunday Oct 11 2020
News

Browns Agree to One-Year, $3.5 Million Deal with LB Anthony Walker

Dec 6, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns kicker Cody Parkey (2) kicks a field goal during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns to Re-Sign K Cody Parkey

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) is tackled by Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) and outside linebacker Elijah Lee (52) in the fourth quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Re-Sign LB Elijah Lee

Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kevin Johnson Signs With Titans

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Greg Senat (64) walks off the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign OT Greg Senat

Dec 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) during the game against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium. The Jets defeated the Rams 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Agree to 4-Year Deal with CB Troy Hill

Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) during the first half of the NFL week 5 game at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The Browns won, 32-23. Indianapolis Colts At Browns At First Energy Stadium In Nfl Week 5 Cleveand Ohio Sunday Oct 11 2020
News

Free Agent LB Anthony Walker Visiting Browns