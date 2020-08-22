Browns Sign DT Ricky Walker

The Cleveland Browns announced on Saturday they were signing free agent defensive tackle Ricky Walker. There was an open roster spot, so the Browns did not have to make a corresponding move.

Walker played his collegiate football at Virginia Tech and most recently played in the XFL as a member of the Tampa Bay Vipers. He has the distinction of being the first player ever to be thrown out of an XFL game after he attempted to throw a punch at an opponent. Walker initially signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

Walker has operated as a gap shooting 3-tech. Currently, the Browns only have Sheldon Richardson and Jordan Elliot manning that position, which has seen the Browns roll with a double nose look at times, featuring Daniel Ekuale and Eli Ankou.

Walker was productive for the Hokies, both in solo tackles and tackles for loss. He led Virginia Tech in tackles for loss for the 2018 season with 10.5. Walker was better sacking the quarterback in his junior season, recording 4.5 sacks.

Walker's athletic profile shows decent straight line speed, but is pretty underwhelming when it comes to agility and balance. More than likely, Walker is insurance against injury and providing the ability to evaluate a player at the position he would play rather than putting nose tackles that aren't equipped to do the job. They need someone else to provide reps as both Richardson and Elliot have gotten a ton over the past week and a half.