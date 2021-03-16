Browns Agree to One-Year Deal with Takkarist McKinley After Trying to Acquire Him Last Season

Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
As first reported by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year dealwith pass rusher Takkarist McKinley after multiple attempts to claim him from waivers last season.
The Cleveland Browns tried to claim defensive end Takkarist McKinley three or four different times last season when he was placed on waivers and now, they are signing him to a one-year deal in free agency as reported by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, McKinley will have a base salary of $4.25 million with bonuses that could escalate to $6 million.

McKinley was dealing with a groin injury and teams ahead of them on their waiver priority claimed him only to then fail him for his physical until the Las Vegas Raiders ended up keeping him.

Apparently the Browns viewed McKinley as more than just a curiosity to evaluate. The 25-year old pass rusher has been a bust for the Falcons, but he hasn't been a bad player overall.

In his first two seasons, he recorded 13 sacks but between a drop off in play and injury, he has been far worse these last two years.

He's someone who could start and is decent enough against the run, but is probably best suited as part of a rotation. And given the reported price tag, that certainly appears to be how the Browns view this move.

If McKinley can find success with the Browns, he gets a chance to reenter the market a cash in next season. In the meantime, the Browns are paying a little more in base salary than Adrian Clayborn, who the team released a week ago.

It stands to reason the Browns are not done looking for edge help. They could use a starting base end to strengthen the rotation and there are still some intriguing options out there. The NFL Draft is another avenue to keep adding to the position, regardless of whether they sign another free agent.

Dec 8, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
