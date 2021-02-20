Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
First Energy Stadium Could Soon Be Large Vaccination Site

Deep into the coronavirus pandemic the vaccination is becoming more and more available. First Energy Stadium could soon be a site to receive the vaccine for a large amount of people.
According to an Ohio spokesperson First Energy Stadium could soon be filled with people and it will not be because of the Cleveland Browns. As the availability of the Coronavirus vaccine continue to ramp up there is going to be a need for more space, as more people will be receiving the vaccine.

This is where the stadium in which the Browns play could come into play. According to the spokesperson all three professional stadiums are being looked at as possible locations in Cleveland. This simply gives a larger location than any where else that you have seen giving the vaccines thus far. 

Looking at it in a future perspective, filling the stadium now with people getting the vaccine could mean for a full stadium come fall time. Browns fans were at an all time low this year inside of First Energy Stadium. At it’s highest point of attendance just 12 thousand people were allowed inside of the stadium. Though, those 12 thousand were heard loudly late in the season.

Vaccine availability and age cut offs will be ramping up come March. So, if the decision is to make First Energy Stadium a location - it would likely come in the month of March. 

