Skip to main content

Browns TE David Njoku not Ruling Himself Out Against Bengals

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is leaving the door open to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland Browns breakout tight end David Njoku spoke with the media on Thursday, giving an interesting update on his sprained ankle.

“We’ll see, we’ll see,” Njoku said when asked if he will miss the Cincinnati game on Monday Night Football.

“It happened on the shovel pass, I just got tackled in a funny way,” said Njoku. The Browns will badly miss Njoku for any amount of time he has to miss. On the season, Njoku is just behind team leader Amari Cooper (422) with 418 receiving yards.

Njoku stayed in for the following play, trying to play through it, but was unable to do so. The Bengals’ offense has a lot of firepower, so the Browns missing any of theirs hurts. The consensus is that Njoku will miss some time at least, interestingly, he’s not ready to rule himself out yet.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Listening to Offers on Fourth Year Cornerback

Three Trade Targets for the Cleveland Browns Before Trade Deadline

Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything

Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns Self-Inflicted Wounds Against Ravens

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70

NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson

Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York

Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku

Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited

Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic

Step one for Deshaun Watson to Rejoin the Browns Begins Today

Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from the sideline in the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

What Should the Browns Want in a Head Coach?

By Pete Smith
browns digest elf logo
Featured Content

Browns Digest Week 8 Staff Picks

By Pete Smith
748E1288-88B5-49D4-9D0C-F1B610FB660F
News

Trade Value of Browns RB Kareem Hunt Prior to Deadline

By Brandon Little
B389B0B5-0625-41CD-8758-065478207E35
News

Cleveland Browns Suffered Key Injuries Against Ravens

By Staff Report
18EFF337-37E0-4FE5-A68F-9279359DB322
News

Browns Deshaun Watson Seeking Monetary Sanctions in Latest Lawsuit

By Brandon Little
Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Could Buy and Sell at Deadline if Opportunities are There

By Pete Smith
55DAB471-89BE-4AAB-8084-BC51CD14BD42
News

Browns Listening to Offers on Fourth Year Cornerback

By Brandon Little
E573E1B2-EC53-4863-B3FC-9C1FCD3244C1
News

Cleveland Browns Lose LB Jacob Phillips for Season, Updates on David Njoku and Denzel Ward

By Brandon Little