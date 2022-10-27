Browns TE David Njoku not Ruling Himself Out Against Bengals

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is leaving the door open to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland Browns breakout tight end David Njoku spoke with the media on Thursday, giving an interesting update on his sprained ankle.

“We’ll see, we’ll see,” Njoku said when asked if he will miss the Cincinnati game on Monday Night Football.

“It happened on the shovel pass, I just got tackled in a funny way,” said Njoku. The Browns will badly miss Njoku for any amount of time he has to miss. On the season, Njoku is just behind team leader Amari Cooper (422) with 418 receiving yards.

Njoku stayed in for the following play, trying to play through it, but was unable to do so. The Bengals’ offense has a lot of firepower, so the Browns missing any of theirs hurts. The consensus is that Njoku will miss some time at least, interestingly, he’s not ready to rule himself out yet.

